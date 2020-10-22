Spotlight on business 2020: Williams Lake Smiles

If there is one thing Dr. Rudy Wassenaar wants his patients to know, it’s that they can feel safe and protected from COVID-19 at their next dental appointment at Williams Lake Smiles.

“I wear all the protective gear and do what I need to do because if I keep myself safe, I keep my patients safe too,” said Dr. Wassenaar.

“Since COVID-19 I firmly believe for me personally the safest place to be is at work because I know exactly what goes in and goes out. I’m confident with the measures being taken, with our protocols.”

Since reopening following the initial lockdown, Williams Lake Smiles staff are busy doing lots of extra scrubbing, cleaning and sterilizing. As well as extreme cleanliness, patients can also expect to be screened for COVID-19 and have their temperature taken before entering the building, where they will also find fewer patients in the office.

But Dr. Wassenaar said all the precautions are well worth if he, associate Dr Sophia Dahia and their team can help their patients again.

Dr. Wassenaar and Dr. Dahia both do general dentistry, however, Dr. Wassenaar likes to focus his training and attention on dental implants and other surgical procedures.

The office is located at 249 Barnard Street and is open Monday to Friday.

