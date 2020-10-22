Spotlight on business 2020: Walk-Rite Shoe Store

It’s been six years since Melanie and Troy Ablitt purchased Walk-Rite Shoe Store, the second oldest retail shop in Williams Lake, and they’re still loving every minute of it.

“Marion was selling the store and I thought it would be a perfect fit,” said Melanie of purchasing the store in 2014. “My husband likes the challenge of being a business owner. Of course I love the shoes, but I also love getting to know all of the customers and meeting the other business owners. I’ve completely enjoyed it. I’m so glad we did it.”

Two years after purchasing the store in 2014, the Ablitts expanded their small business to Prince George, and two years after that, to Quesnel after noticing customers driving from afar to shop in Williams Lake.

Walk-Rite Shoe Store specializes in offering high quality footwear with a large selection of runners, dress shoes, slippers, work boots and winter boots to choose from as well as high quality leather handbags and wallets in their Williams Lake store.

“Good, quality footwear is extremely important for your feet and your whole body,” said Melanie, adding that Walk-Rite Shoe Store brings in wide shoes as well as large shoe sizes for customers.

“If you are hard to fit, we will be able to find you something.”

Walk-Rite Shoe Store is located downtown at 130 Oliver Street and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

