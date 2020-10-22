Spotlight on business 2020: The Station House Gallery

The Christmas Market at the Station House Gallery will open Nov. 9 this year. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Looking for a stress-free, in-person Christmas shopping experience in 2020?

The Station House Gallery Christmas Market in Williams Lake is gearing up for one of their biggest seasons yet.

“We are opening our Christmas Market early,” said Diane Toop, executive director. “We’ve already been getting a lot of calls.”

The Christmas Market will open Nov. 9, rather than the usual Dec. 1 to accommodate COVID restrictions as well as the growing number of artisans displaced by cancelled markets.

Extra cleaning will be in place and masks will be recommended as part of the many safety protocols to protect customers and staff.

Diane says a trip to the Station House Christmas Market will be well worth it, as the market will be showcasing a bounty of local products such as pottery, woodworking, jewelry, weaving, knitted animals and accessories, local honey, Station House-blend coffee, candles and much, much more. Edible products such as dry sourdough starter and chocolate will also be available at the market.

“Customers can expect to find things from all price ranges,” says Diane. “It really runs the gamut, from $5 Christmas ornaments to $800 framed paintings, there’ll be something for everyone.”

In November, the market will be opened Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In December, the market will also be open Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Shopping at the Station House Gallery not only supports the local artisans but Williams Lake’s public art gallery as well.

