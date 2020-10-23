Spotlight on Business 2020: The Guitar Seller

Brian Sawyer has enjoyed turning his business into a full-time music store. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Watching The Guitar Seller evolve from a part-time to full-time music store has been a sweet gig for owner Brian Sawyer.

Sawyer first opened his business in May of 1978 as HiFi Express selling audio video equipment, always dabbling in musical instruments.

When he closed the audio video business, he put all his efforts into the expanding as The Guitar Seller.

Carrying a full line of musical instruments with a big collection for a town the size of Williams Lake, they concentrate on guitars, both acoustic and electric, and the accessories that go with them such as amplifiers, picks and strings.

They also sell electric pianos, violins, banjos, acoustic and electric drums, mandolins and ukuleles and pride themselves on price matching with out-of-town stores.

If it is something available to The Guitar Seller they make sure it’s competitively priced.

Music has always been Sawyer’s passion and he’s played in bands ever since he moved to Williams Lake in 1975.

Store manager Rick Blackwood grew up in Williams Lake and is an amazing guitar player.

He loves the products and loves to demo everything.

Read more: First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Small BusinessWilliams Lake