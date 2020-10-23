Spotlight on business 2020: The Bean Counter

As autumn unfolds The Bean Counter Bistro is eyeing ways to continue to offer customer service while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner Cindy Chappell anticipates being able to maintain outdoor seating as long as possible, but plans to reopen the inside for customers in the near future.

Adapting to an increase in takeout orders, since the pandemic started, some new things have been added to the already popular menu such as Greek wraps, breakfast burritos and Reuben sandwiches.

‘Change has been fun,’ and more things will be added to the menu, Chappell said, adding in the winter the plan is to offer some new specialty drinks.

For months her staff have taken orders through a small window and Chappell said she is thankful the bistro has kept busy through the pandemic.

Born in Vancouver and raised in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, Chappell has lived in Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake, Puntzi Mountain and Williams Lake.

Her parents worked in road construction for Harry Williamson.

In April 2010 she opened the bistro and presently has six people working for her.

Hours, for now, are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

