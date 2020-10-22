Spotlight on business 2020: Sandtronic Business Systems

Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. owner Ingolf Sandberg (right) and his son, Andrew Sandberg. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For Sandtronic Business Systems founder Ingolf Sandberg, owning and operating a small business in Williams Lake for the past thirty five years has been an extension of himself and what he believes in.

“When you run your own business, it becomes a reflection of yourself,” said Ingolf, who opened the store in 1985 after working a number of years as an electronic technologist.

Professional, courteous, top quality service combined with a good selection of products is the backbone of Sandtronic, which offers a range of computers, network systems, multi-function photocopiers, as well as point-of-sale systems for the retail and hospitality industry, and knowledgeable tech support for the all the products they supply. In addition to this, Sandtronic also offers a full selection of office and art supplies and office furniture.

“Everything to outfit the office,” Ingolf said.

Ingolf and his staff of 10, including his son, Andrew, work for the best interest of those they serve and want their customers to be proud of their investments.

“We want them to feel good that they’ve chosen Sandtronic,” said Ingolf.

Sandtronic services the entire Cariboo Chilcotin region and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its downtown location on Second Avenue in Williams Lake.

