Spotlight on Business 2020: Lake City Denture Clinic

Just like the perfect smile he helps create, living in the Cariboo is the perfect fit for registered denturist (R.D.) Roy Jaroudi.

Jaroudi took over Lake City Denture Clinic, located at 113B Yorston St., from previous owner and denturist Ernie West, who retired in 2018.

Jaroudi was born and raised in Surrey and, after completing schooling, joined his brother’s denture practice in Kamloops. Three years later, Jaroudi decided to open his own practice.

“I just love the outdoors and the Cariboo has so many things to offer. There’s camping, beautiful scenery, quading, kayaking, and snowboarding — all activities I enjoy doing.”

READ MORE: First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

Lake City Denture Clinic prides itself on personalized and specialized service.

“Everything is produced in house, we do not outsource,” he said. “At our office we choose the right teeth — the ones that suit you best.”

In September 2020, Jaroudi opened a satellite office in 100 Mile House on Fridays.

Jaroudi says he truly appreciates the welcoming he has received in the Cariboo and looks forward to continuing to provide services to the residents.

To book an appointment call 250-398-9800. You can find more information about Lake City Denture Clinic on Facebook, or by searching them on Google.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local BusinessWilliams Lake