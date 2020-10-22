Natalie Anderson of Dog N Suds Restaurant. (Angie Mindus photo)

Spotlight on business 2020: Dog N’ Suds Restaurant

Sponsored content

Building close friendships with her longtime staff and customers is what Natalie Anderson enjoys most about Dog N Suds Restaurant.

Natalie has owned the retro-modern diner located along Highway 97 in Williams Lake for the past 24 years and employs a staff of seven, who she greatly attributes to the ongoing success of her business.

“I don’t get here by myself. It’s a team effort.”

Dog N Suds Restaurant is opened 7 days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The breakfast, lunch and early dinner menu offers everything from eggs and bacon or a pancake breakfast to the classic burger and fries or fish and chips lunch.

READ MORE: First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

Natalie enjoys cooking but admits she takes a hands-on approach serving customers out front which allows her to make sure things are running smoothly, customers and staff are happy and, of course, that she gets a chance to visit with everyone.

“My social life is here.”

Natalie credits her husband Wayne Ball with the retro diner renovations 9 years ago and invites customers new and returning to come by and enjoy the ambiance at Dog N Suds Restaurant, which has been a part of the lakecity since 1967.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spotlight on business 2020: Margetts Meats
Next story
Spotlight on Business 2020: RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty

Just Posted

CH-149 Cormorant helicopters may be part of night training exercises in the Chilcotin this month. (Canadian Armed Forces photo)
442 Transport and Rescue Squadron to hold night training in the Chilcotin

The public may see flares and search and rescue technicians parachuting to the ground

Snow is in the forecast for Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 23, which has already been falling in areas of the Chilcotin as seen here at Nimpo Lake. (Harriet Hird photo)
Ice, snow, chilly temperatures in forecast for Williams Lake area

Temperatures will dip down to -11C on Friday evening

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Motorist pulls into B.C. RCMP detachment after roadkill eagle comes back to life in minivan

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Part of the committee’s business plan is to give the “school,” officially known as the Wells-Barkerville Culture and Recreation Centre, a new name. (District of Wells)
Wells school renovation gets funding boost from mining company

Barkerville Gold Mines has put half a million dollars into the project to renovate the closed school

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

Most Read