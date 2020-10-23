Delainey’s Lock and Key’s knife expert Anthony Williams, certified locksmith Andrea Weese, owner Krista Storoschuk and shopkeeper Tanis Armstrong sit outside the historic Delainey’s Centre Mall in downtown Williams Lake: the home of Delainey’s Lock and Key. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Delainey's Lock and Key's knife expert Anthony Williams, certified locksmith Andrea Weese, owner Krista Storoschuk and shopkeeper Tanis Armstrong sit outside the historic Delainey's Centre Mall in downtown Williams Lake: the home of Delainey's Lock and Key. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spotlight on Business 2020: Delainey’s Lock and Key

Delainey’s Lock and Key has a new owner.

Krista Storoschuk is proud and honoured to be able to carry on her family’s legacy in the lakecity.

Storoschuk, a certified locksmith, herself, was handed the keys to the business, so to speak, by her uncle, Greg Delainey, after working at the store for 20 years and, more recently, been running the business.

“My uncle retired a couple years ago and it was time for him to enjoy his retirement, and time for me to start my own legacy,” Storoschuk said.

Storoschuk’s dad, Doug Delainey, and Greg, partnered in 1992 to open the store. Her dad, unfortunately, passed away in 2002.

“I’m grateful I got to learn a lot from my dad and that’s where part of my desire to take over to continue comes from,” she said.

Delainey’s Lock and Key offers commercial, residential and automotive locksmithing, along with vehicle transponder keys and are a major retailer of makes and models of all types of knives.

“When my dad and uncle partnered up in 1992, prior to that my grandpa owned a hardware store and he owned a locksmithing shop, but my dad and uncle ran it for years,” Storoschuk said. “When my grandpa retired they figured they needed something extra so they decided knives would be a pretty good fit.”

Aside from Storoschuk, Delainey’s Lock and Key has three staff members: certified locksmith Andrea Weese, shopkeeper Tanis Armstrong and knife expert Anthony Williams.

“We’re steeped in tradition,” Storoschuk said. “There’s a lot of family history in here and it’s an honour to be able to continue that into the next generation.”

Delainey’s Lock and Key is located at Delainey’s Centre Mall at 271 Oliver St. You can also find them on Facebook.


