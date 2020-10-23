Spotlight on Business 2020: Cariboo Water

Cariboo Water offers the only steam distilled water in Williams Lake.

Owners Bill and Cheryl Brown say that means the water is greater than 99 per cent pure and the ‘best water in town.’

To purify the water it is run through distillers, turned into steam, then the steam is re-condensed back into water.

Every single drop of water that is distilled was steam at one point so no bacteria or anything else survives the process.

Supplying water to private homes and businesses such as dentist offices and mills, they can distill up to 85 gallons an hour.

Bill began working at Cariboo Water in 1992 when Ron Anderson, the owner at the time, wanted to educate the public on the benefits of drinking distilled water.

Most people don’t realize that the minerals in water are inorganic so the body cannot digest them and often hardness of water can lead to kidney stones, gall stones and arthritis in the joints.

Distilled water over time can dissolve those things.

Cariboo Water delivers, and offers both drive-thru and self-serve during business hours — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Their water is also sold at Marshall’s Store in 150 Mile House and Handi-Mart on McKinnon Road and they have a sister store in Quesnel.

Presently Bill and Cheryl are running a guessing-game contest to win a free year of water based on average customer consumption.

The winner will be announced on Christmas morning.

To contact Bill or Cheryl call 250-398-8828.

