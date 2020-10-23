Spotlight on Business 2020: Allan Roofing

Allan Roofing owner Dean Allan was born and raised in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Dean Allan has worked in the roofing and construction industry for more than two decades.

Allan has worked side by side with several local contractors over the years which he said has been a great learning experience.

Dean made the decision to start his own business, Allan Roofing, a number of years ago.

With a customer base extending throughout the Cariboo Region, Allan and his team of skilled employees have completed many high profile projects.

“We strive for professionalism in everything that we do”, Allan said.

“We work very efficiently and maintain an organized and clean operation.”

Allan also operates a smaller business, Brushwork Art & Design, that does airbrushing and sign artwork.

He has set up an Airbrush Tattoo booth at several special events over the last few years, and has raised donations for local charities and children.

