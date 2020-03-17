(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

S&P/TSX composite edges lower, while U.S. markets gain ground; Loonie down

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points at 12,353.90

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading today after plunging more than 1,300 points on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points at 12,353.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.53 points at 20,201.05. The S&P 500 index was up 18.13 points at 2,404.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.12 points at 6,961.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.77 cents US compared with an average of 71.61 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was down 13 cents at US$28.57 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.6 of cent at US$1.809 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,485.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.95 cents at US$2.3430 a pound.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

