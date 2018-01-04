Real estate sales up for lakecity in 2017

Regionally, average sale prices have increased one or two per cent above inflation, says BC Northern Real Estate Board.

Real estate sales in Williams Lake were up in 2017 compared to 2016, the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board confirmed Thursday.

“Most communities in our board region have seen an increase in sales when compared to last year,” stated president John Evans in a press release.

For the Williams Lake area a total of 469 sales worth $110.5 million were reported through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in 2017, up from 441 sales worth $100.1 million in the previous year.

Half of the 195 single family homes sold in 2017 sold for less than $244,000. Additionally, 23 parcels of vacant land, 99 homes on acreage, 28 townhomes, 39 manufactured homes in parks and 48 manufactured homes on land were also sold in 2017.

At the end of December, there were 226 properties of all types available through MLS in the Williams Lake area, down from 264 properties at the same time last year.

Comparatively, the 100 Mile House area saw 550 properties worth $126.9 million sold which was down from 2016 when 630 properties worth $140.3 million were sold.

In the Quesnel area, 345 properties changed hands in 2017, up from 311 sold in 2016.

Taking the average of 195 units sold in 2017, in the Williams Lake area, the average selling price was $265,668 in 2017, up from $263,483 in 2016 and $237,103 in 2015.

The summer’s wildfires caused uncertainty for consumers, but the BCNREB said with the wildfires over, “Quesnel and Williams Lake appear to have returned to expected levels of market activity while 100 Mile House remains somewhat sluggish.”