FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, a woman exhales while smoking a joint during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

The high didn’t last for long as British Columbia residents bought nearly 70 per cent less cannabis on the second day of legalization.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch says when marijuana became legal Wednesday there were 9,175 sales online and 805 purchases at the province’s only physical store in Kamloops.

The next day there were 2,563 online transactions and 521 at the BC Cannabis Store.

The branch is not releasing the total value of the sales, which it says is its policy for liquor store sales as well.

Several products on the website remain sold out.

READ MORE: B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

Spokeswoman Viviana Zanocco of the distribution branch has said several licensed producers did not ship their full product commitment in time for legalization.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada
Next story
Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

Just Posted

Harvest Run set to get underway in lakecity

Runners and walkers of all ages are getting ready to lace up their shoes for the Harvest Run

COLUMNS: Farmers, ranchers need to be outstanding in their field

This means feed shortages for our base herds of cattle.

Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

CRD boardroom office, Marie Sharpe gymnasium become polling stations

Lakecity local returns home to take over HDS Flooring

Hopkins Design Studio Flooring under new management.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Canada condemns killing of journalist in Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey

The Saudi government claimed Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a ‘fistfight’

One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

Analysts say that the Liberals have reason to be ‘fairly confident’

GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s proportional representation vote is dishonest, misleading

Veteran of 2005 Citizens’ Assembly urges rejection of new voting systems

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Most Read