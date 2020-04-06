Gas prices are shown on a sign at an Esso station in Whitby, Ont., east of Toronto, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget by 52 per cent and cutting its executive salaries in response to the uncertain economic impact of the novel coronavirus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Doug Ives

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

Company sells fuel at more than 2,600 stations throughout Canada, the United States and Caribbean

Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby, B.C.

The Calgary-based company says it has begun the startup sequence at the facility.

Parkland expects to take about two-weeks to reach full operational capability due to additional safety measures taken due to COVID-19.

The change in processes and procedures in response to guidance from provincial health authorities means fewer staff on site.

Parkland cut its capital spending budget by 52 per cent last month and trimmed executive salaries in response to the uncertain economic impact of the pandemic.

The company sells fuel through more than 2,600 service stations throughout Canada and in the United States and Caribbean.

The Canadian Press

oil & gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Just Posted

Sand and unfilled bags available for rural residents to prepare for spring melt

Cariboo Regional District has placed materials at Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments

COVID-19: Williams Lake 83rd annual Bull Show and Sale goes online only

The event is one ranchers look forward to every year

Are you self-isolating or in COVID-19 quarantine? Williams Lake volunteers can help

Call the DASH line at 250-267-4861. Seniors call 2-1-1

2020 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee: Paul ‘Buck’ Mammel

Mammel honoured in categories of Working Cowboy and Ranching Pioneer

LETTER: ‘Bless their hearts’

I went shopping in Williams lake and I was beyond impressed

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Most Read