Tara Sprickerhoff photo Britny Sukert opened One Therapy Rehabilitation in Williams Lake in November of last year. A certified athletic therapist, Sukert moved back to Williams Lake from Victoria for the affordability and lifestyle the Cariboo provides.

One-on-one connection at One Therapy Rehabilitation

Britny Sukert opens athletic therapy business

After years of playing soccer — rep and house leagues in Williams Lake and a division 1 team in Victoria — Britny Sukert is back in Williams Lake — this time on the other side of the bench.

Sukert is an athletic therapist and moved back to town last year, opening her clinic, One Therapy Rehabilitation, upstairs at the Total Ice Centre, on Nov. 1 of 2017.

The 27-year-old is from the Cariboo, and grew up in Horsefly, and moved to Victoria in 2009 to take courses at the University of Victoria.

When she realized her program wasn’t for her, she headed back to the Cariboo, and then back to Victoria when she decided on a program that was more suited to what she wanted to do: a Bachelors of Athletic and Exercise Therapy at Camosun College.

It was a four year program, the first of which Sukert said she got to “run around and have fun” familiarizing herself with working out, different sports and athletics.

After the second year, she got to work, learning emergency response, and doing 1,200 hours of work experience on top of the classroom work.

When she certified as an athletic therapist she started work right away, working for a soccer program, and then in 2016 opened her own clinic in November, renting space in a yoga studio.

From there, she and her boyfriend made a decision to move back to Williams Lake.

“We thought, let’s give it a shot and move back,” she said.

As an athletic therapist, Sukert focuses on prevention, care and the reconditioning of musculoskeletal injuries, as well she is able to respond to emergency situations on the field, and rehabilitation to return to the sport. She’s trained in a variety of manual therapy techniques, taping, and has a variety of certifications

She also tailors programs and nutrition to individual athletes and works with different teams.

Simply put:

“We are the people on the bench with khakis, a polo and a fanny pack,” she says. “If you are watching a game, and someone gets hurt, the person who goes out in a fanny pack, that’s me.”

Sukert also volunteers at home games with the Williams Lake Stampeders, and was out and about during the Coy Cup.

“We have to make sure the facility is good, that everyone knows who we are and make sure we have an emergency action plan in place for visiting teams.”

In emergencies, Sukert is trained to remove equipment without jeopardizing a player or injury, and thus aids paramedics.

In her clinic, Sukert says she loves being her own boss, and designing her own treatments specific to clients.

“I was in and out of [injury] rehab all the time with soccer and it’s hard — it’s hard on your body, you’re away from your team, you’re injured. There are so many factors people don’t understand, so I wanted to be that go-to person for people. The ‘this is the person who can fix me, she knows me, she knows my body.’ I want to be that for people.”

As to how athletic therapy fits into her own life — Sukert has made a lot of steps in recent years to get back to exercises, and can often be seen downstairs of Total Ice beside her own clients exercising.

“I know how this works, I am still going through it, I still struggle, so it makes it easier to connect with people one-on-one.”

Previous story
Rural tourism symposium on wildfire recovery concludes in lakecity

Just Posted

CMH upgrade should begin by 2020 hospital chair reports

Hospital district chair Bob Simpson updated the board Friday after attending meetings with Interior Health

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple wraps up Vaisakhi with luncheon

The reading of the Sikh holy book concluded Sunday at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple

Breakfast is served

Williams Lake Lioness Club serving pancake breakfast

CCCTA hosts tourism symposium “Beyond the Fires”

Around 50 delegates are participating in a rural tourism symposium in Williams Lake this weekend

TNG sign tripartite emergency management agreement with province and Canada

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so First Nations in B.C.’s Interior can participate in emergency management

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Quesnel local heads to Sarajevo for bike ride in aid of Wounded Warriors

Lindsay Chung was inspired to take on a 600 km ride after a friend served in the Balkans

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Ice and rain knocks out power to thousands in Ontario, Quebec

Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain

Justin Trudeau defends peacekeeping mission with French president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Most Read