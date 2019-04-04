Shilo Labelle (left) and her mom Gerri Toews are opening a women’s clothing store on First Avenue South that will be opening on Friday, April 12. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

New women’s clothing store opening in Williams Lake

Pink Peony owners Shilo Labelle and her mom Gerri Toews generated the idea in February and within two months are ready to go

There’s another new store opening in downtown Williams Lake.

Shilo Labelle and her mom, Gerri Toews, are opening Pink Peony — a women’s clothing store and spot for make and take workshops on First Avenue South in the former The Realm of Toys location.

“We wanted to do this for awhile, but really, we started the planning in February and here we are,” Labelle said as she and her mom continued to stock the store with clothing. “We will carry extra small to curvy, just fun with fashion, a little bit boho-chic casual women’s clothing.

Pink Peony will open on Friday, April 12.

As for the name, it came down to a family vote, Labelle said.

Up until recently, Labelle was the administrative assistant with the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice for five years, she was the executive director for the Cariboo Brain Injury Society for six years, and taught hatha yoga for 13 years as a side gig.

“Our town rocks,” Labelle said of her experience getting a business license, insurance, building inspection by the fire marshal, working with the lease of the space, the security system and the installation of an awning. “I have not had one hiccup dealing with everybody. They have all been top-notch.”

The store will also be hosting “make and take” workshops with the first one learning to create a succulent terrarium. It will take place on Thursday, April 17 and all supplies are included.

New women's clothing store opening in Williams Lake

Pink Peony owners Shilo Labelle and her mom Gerri Toews generated the idea in February and within two months are ready to go

