Mount Polley Mine reopened, busy with ore stockpiles, construction, processing, monitoring

Submitted by Mount Polley Mining Corporation

Industrial Update 2023

The Mount Polley mine has successfully restarted production and is back in full operation and is proud to be a significant local employer providing jobs and supporting the local community in Williams Lake.

Here’s an update on what’s been happening at the mine since reopening.

Operations at the mine are ongoing and progressing as planned. Materials from the pit are transported to various areas, including the ore stockpiles, the crusher and construction projects around the mine.

The process plant has been upgraded with a focus on mechanical and electrical improvements.

The mine has been hiring operations and technical staff, and are pleased to also be introducing newcomers to the industry. The supervisors and trainers continue to provide training and guidance to ensure a safe and productive workplace.

Mount Polley remains committed to the restoration and preservation of the natural environment in the areas affected by their operations. Ongoing environmental monitoring activities are taking place in the remediated areas, and planning is underway for targeted areas of mine site reclamation this year.

The aim is to create self-sustaining ecosystems that support a healthy habitat for a diverse range of wildlife, and support activities such as hunting, trapping, guide outfitting, traditional Indigenous use, livestock grazing and recreation.

Recent observations indicate that Mount Polley’s remediation efforts are yielding positive results. Significant numbers of large mammal species such as deer, bear, otter, wolves, cranes, lynx and more have been spotted in the remediated areas and are thriving in the habitat. Further, the number of adult Sockeye Salmon observed using the reconstructed habitat in Hazeltine and Edney creeks have increased for the second year in a row.

Peak observations were made in mid-September, with over 800 salmon observed. In addition to the Sockeye, a record number of Kokanee and a few Interior Fraser River Coho have also been observed using the creeks.

Mount Polley is a proud supporter of local communities. In July 2022, Mount Polley hosted a fishing derby fundraiser in the community of Likely.

The public event held at Cedar Point Park on Quesnel Lake attracted fishing enthusiasts of all ages, and showcased local artisans and vendors, as well as musicians who played into the night at the Likely Community Hall.

The event raised $20,850, which was donated to the Likely and District Chamber of Commerce to be put toward building a new playground at the park.

Mount Polley is committed to fostering strong relationships with local Indigenous Nations, including the Williams Lake First Nation, with whom a benefits agreement is in place.

Mount Polley recently awarded the construction contract for the tailings storage facility to a local Williams Lake First Nation joint venture company Lake Excavating. Mount Polley values such partnerships and looks forward to continuing to work together towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

Overall, Mount Polley is committed to being a responsible member of the community and implementing sustainable operational practices.

Mount Polley is proud of the progress made in recent years and looks forward to continuing to work to ensure the long-term success of the mine and the surrounding communities.

