Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

Just Posted

Rotating mill worker strike lands at Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division

Talks continue as mill workers take to picket lines Thursday morning

Roberts to be showcased among top youth rodeo stars at CFR

Roberts and group of top cowboys and cowgirls have been selected to compete at Westerner Park

Photos: Downtown Trick’R’Treat Kicked off Halloween in style

Laughter, candy and costumes filled the downtown core for the start of Halloween in Williams Lake.

Blue Fins show early-season speed at Kamloops meet

Williams Lake Blue Fins members blended swimming and rock climbing on the weekend

Marie Sharpe Elementary students march along with Halloween activities

Costume parade a fun time for children

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Most Read