Memory Den bringing VR to reality in Williams Lake

Gaming enthusiast Bryton Kaufman is hoping to bring the technology to the forefront

Greg Sabatino photo Memory Den owner Bryton Kaufman shows off one of the Oculus Rift virtual reality units available for use at his new story, The Memory Den VR-Lounge.

You strap a strange, goggle-like visor over your head and suddenly you’re transported into a virtual world — right here in Williams Lake.

Gaming enthusiast and business owner Bryton Kaufman is hoping to bring the budding virtual reality technology to the forefront with his new venture, The Memory Den VR-Lounge, for all to experience first hand.

“I’ve been keeping up with the VR tech ever since Oculus was first announced,” Kaufman said from his storefront, located at 83B Second Ave. S.

“Oculus” refers to the Oculus Rift: a set of virtual reality goggles that works with a gaming desktop or laptop computer.

The technology was first unveiled following a Kickstarter project in August of 2012 that garnered its creator, Palmer Luckey, $2.4 million for its development.

It’s since been purchased by Facebook, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg pumped $2 billion into the project.

Kaufman describes The Memory Den VR-Lounge as a virtual reality experience and gaming lounge — much like the ones he discovered during a trip to Vancouver.

“I saw them first in Vancouver and I’d already been interested in the VR technology and computers and thought it would be a good fit here,” he said.

Kaufman offers visitors to his store an opportunity to rent the virtual reality technology at a per hour rate, or even reserve the entire facility for events or birthday parties — something he said has been a hit so far.

“I think it will be less than five years before virtual reality headsets are part of your regular gaming systems because people are already starting to get these at home,” he said.

It’s the immersion into the game that’s the hook, he added.

“That’s really improved in gaming, and VR really takes that 10 steps further,” he said.

“We’ve had some birthday parties and the kids would take turns plays, they’re all laughing and having fun, the kids look silly all pointing in the air, and are just having a good time.”

It’s not just for kids, of course, as VR technology is taking off with gamers, and non gamers, of all ages.

“You don’t have to be into games to do it, or to be interested in checking out a virtual reality world,” he said.

To launch The Memory Den VR-Lounge, Kaufman is inviting the community to come check out the technology from May 25-27 for the business’s grand opening.

Kaufman is partnering up with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake for a weekend full of VR entertainment where 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to BBBSWL.

There will be giveaways, prizes and a silent auction.

“I just think it’s a great way to provide an entertainment centre for the entire town,” he said.

For more on the Memory Den VR-Lounge visit them on Facebook by searching ‘The Memory Den VR-Lounge’ or visit its website at https://memoryden.ca where you can book a visit to the centre.