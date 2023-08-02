Taco Bell was cited in a lawsuit for false advertising and business practices. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Man files lawsuit against Taco Bell for false advertising

A class action lawsuit is for upwards of $5 million

A New York man went into Taco Bell hoping to order a Mexican Pizza and hoping he would get the same amount of beef that they advertised. What he received was nowhere near the picture that Taco Bell was advertising.

According to his lawsuit, he received half of what Taco Bell advertises in its menu photos. Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York. In the lawsuit, he cites that taco bell has unfair and misleading advertising.

He is looking for upwards of 5 million dollars from the chain for violations of the law banning unfair deceptive trade practices.

A representative for taco bell did not respond to the request for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. port union to brief workers on new collective deal ahead of crucial vote

Just Posted

The Lone Butte 4-H Club. (Photo submitted)
LONE BUTTE 4-H CLUB: 65th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

A mountain goat kid is seen on its own near Firvale in the Bella Coola Valley on Monday, July 31 after its mother was shot the day before. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
COS investigating shooting of nanny mountain goat in Bella Coola Valley

(RCMP logo)
Vehicle crash on Likely Road claims life of woman

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP arrest 4 people at possible chop shop