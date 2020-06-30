Lululemon (The Canadian Press)

Lululemon buys in-home fitness company Mirror in $500-million deal

Lululemon says the purchase will be covered by the company’s primary sources of liquidity

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire in-home fitness company Mirror.

The deal is valued at $500 million and will see the Vancouver-based athleticwear brand take over New York-based Mirror, which runs an interactive workout platform that features live and on-demand fitness classes.

Lululemon says the purchase will be covered by the company’s primary sources of liquidity, which includes more than $800 million in cash, its existing $400 million revolving credit facility, and a new one-year, $300 million revolving credit facility.

Lululemon believes Mirror will help position the company to drive the business through virtual and in-person experiences and bolster the company’s digital offerings.

Following completion of the transaction, Mirror will operate as a standalone company within Lululemon and Mirror’s founder Brynn Putnam will continue as its CEO.

The transaction is subject to conditions, but is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Lululemon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian tech orgs form anti-racism coalition to bring diversity to innovation

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in chief featured in Historica Canada series Voices From Here

Russell Myers Ross calls it a life long process in trying to develop understanding of governance

Williams Lake city council to determine future of collapsed cow boss statue

Public works is asking if should be replaced or not

Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance locating missing woman

Kari-Ann Welch was last seen leaving her Williams Lake residence about two weeks ago

Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate stolen motorbike

The 1992 Honda VFR 750 went missing April 18, 2020

Williams Lake pickleball players aim to net permanent courts in the city

Club suggests at Kiwanis Park tennis courts, City staff will pursue options

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

Most Read