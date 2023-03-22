François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry speaks at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference regarding the future of critical metals and investing in Canada in Toronto, Monday, March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry speaks at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference regarding the future of critical metals and investing in Canada in Toronto, Monday, March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberals introduce legislation to create a corporate ownership registry

Goal is easier identification of owners of corporations tied to financial malfeasance

The federal Liberals are moving ahead with plans to create an ownership registry after promising to increase transparency about who owns and controls corporations.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has tabled legislation that would create a corporate beneficial ownership registry.

The prospective registry is expected to have the goal of making it easier to identify owners of corporations who launder money, commit financial crimes or evade taxes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mandate letter to Champagne after the last federal election included instructions to create such a registry.

The Liberals’ 2021 budget dedicated $2.1 million over two years “to support the implementation of a publicly accessible corporate beneficial ownership registry by 2025.”

But the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence agreement with New Democrats, signed a year ago, required a quicker timeline.

In that deal, which sees the NDP supporting the government on key votes in exchange for movement on NDP priorities, the federal government committed to implementing the registry by the end of 2023.

The federal government held public consultations in 2020 with a range of stakeholders — including law enforcement, tax agencies and industry associations — and found nearly all agreed with the idea of creating a registry.

RELATED: B.C. targets below-the-radar condo flippers in first-of-its-kind registry

Federal Politics

Previous story
Take hard line on Canada’s digital tax, online laws, tech associations urge Biden

Just Posted

Eileen Alberton, a producer of the recent production of Age of Arousal, said being a producer involves “doing whatever the director asks.” She was wearing her godmoher’s hat in a suffragette-themed outfit in the lobby of the theatre as she sat next to the display of books banned in some parts of the world during the play’s intermission on Saturday. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A woman’s work is never finished – for Williams Lake Studio Society

The 2022/2023 U18 Female Timberwolves are hosting the BC Hockey Championships March 23 to 26. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Female Timberwolves host BC Hockey Championships

A homeless camp set up along the shores of Williams Creek near Scout Island on the RC Cotton site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council directs staff to remove homeless camp along Scout Island trail

Cat in the Hat and Ultimate Arty, aka Joan Oliver, left, and Willie Dye, were at city council on March 21 to update council on the Stampede Parade and announce Rick Hansen will be the official parade marshal. (city of Williams Lake video capture)
Rick Hansen to return to Williams Lake as Stampede Parade marshal