Judy Ventry and her family are taking over the management of Hopkins Design Studio, something that has rejuvenated this lakecity born and bred deesigner. Photo Submitted

Lakecity local returns home to take over HDS Flooring

Hopkins Design Studio Flooring under new management.

Hopkins Design Studio Flooring may be under new management but remains committed to beautifying the interior of lakecity homes.

Judy Ventry has taken over management of HDS, in the wake of Brucks and Shannon Wedel stepping away from the company due to health concerns. From Williams Lake originally, Ventry moved to Alberta while she was young and opened and operated her own flooring business there for 18 years.

However, partially due to the recession, partially due to fatigue and a desire to return home, Ventry returned to the Cariboo recently with her husband Lloyd Ventry to manage HDS indefinitely, until the Wedels return.

“I’ve always wanted to come back to the Cariboo. The biggest reason was family and friends, its great to be from a small town and have a really rich heritage with everyone there,” Ventry said.

According to Ventry HDS offers a wide variety of all aspects flooring design options, from refinishing hardwood floors to installing vinyl, carpet, tile and other flooring options. They also offer custom cabinetry and countertop options working with granite, quartz and laminate countertops.

Ventry has loved running a small business in Williams Lake thus far, so much so that she described working here “a breath of fresh air” and said she has felt her interest in her industry rejuvenated.

“I love the people in Williams Lake, they’re just so down to earth and it’s been a total joy to be here,” Ventry said.

A big part of the appeal of working with HDS Flooring for Ventry is the fact both her and her employees do not work on commission when helping homeowner renovate or build their houses. By removing a high-pressure sales atmosphere, Ventry said they instead focus on getting the customer exactly what they want as opposed to trying upsell them.

“We’re here to genuinely help people find what it is that they desire and they’re looking for and we try to make it fit their budget,” Ventry summarized.

With Williams Lake currently in a growth phase, Ventry believes the services she and her growing team provide are more valuable than ever for lakecity residents.

patrick.davies@wltribune.com
