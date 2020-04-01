Lake City Ford Sales and Lake City Collision

Dear Valued Customer,

Lake City Ford Sales and Lake City Collision remain open for business as the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve. Until we hear otherwise, Lake City Ford will operate as an essential service for frontline individuals such as medical personnel and organizations such as the RCMP. We are also fully operational for the general public in our service, parts, sales and body shop departments.

We are taking the safety and well-being of our staff and customers seriously, so we are implementing extra measures to regularly sanitize our facility/vehicles, practice physical-distancing and as necessary self-isolation. We want to reassure our staff and customers that we are following precautions as outlined by the Government of Canada.

Being mindful of the safety and well-being of our valued staff and customers, we are providing you with some special offers and services for you to consider. You can listen to some of the details on this video from one of our ownership partners Lake City Ford Covid-19 Response.

1. Service

a. Pickup and delivery for repairs, service and detailing of your vehicle (within 15 kms of the dealership)

b. Discounted vehicle detailing packages phone Randi 250-392-7700 for details

2. Sales

a. Vehicle shopping through digital means please phone 250-392-4455 or contact us through our Website www.lakecityford.ca and/or Facebook Lake City Ford.

b. Appraisals, test drives and paperwork delivered to your home

c. Ford of Canada has stepped up with their Built To Lend A Hand Incentives

i. in addition to discounted interest rates or Non-Stackable Cash

ii. and Delivery allowance,

iii. customers also receive 3 months of deferred payments on most new finance contracts

iv. plus, from $1,750 to $2,250 1st 3 Payments on Us which is cash in your pocket

This situation is rapidly changing, and we will be sure to inform you if anything changes on our end.

Sincerely,

David Wong, General Manager

Bevan Koch, Sales Manager sales@lakecityford.ca

Willy Devuyst, Service Manager service@lakecityford.ca

Colin Smith, Parts Manager parts@lakecityford.ca

Simone Groundwater, Lake City Collision Manager bodyshop@lakecityford.ca

Heather Bardossy, Controller admin@lakecityford.ca

Phone: 250-392-4455 | Toll Free: 1-800-668-3994

www.lakecityford.ca

