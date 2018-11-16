Taylor Galloway, Jason Dixie, Kole Galloway and Sheldon Lainchbury make up the team at Kamo Tire.

Kamo Tire and Automotive offers family-feel and quality service at local shop

Owner Taylor Galloway hopes one day his sons will take over the business

Working in the tire business is a family affair for the staff of Kamo Tire and Automotive.

Owner/operator Taylor Galloway said there are many things he likes about having his own business.

“I enjoy talking and dealing with my customers,” said Taylor, who grew up in Burns Lake. “They’re a lot of fun.”

He said he also likes the freedom of being your own boss.

“I didn’t want to work for anyone else anymore, and I also wanted to start something for my family.”

Taylor and his wife of 20 years, Jennifer, have four children together; Kole, Aiden, Madison and Olivia.

Kole has already worked for the family business for many years, learning how to do mechanical work and tire changes since he was a young teen. At just 18, Kole is now working as an apprentice mechanic at KamoTire and Automotive.

“It feels right,” he says of the work.

As well as offering a full slate of tire services, Kamo also has a full-time mechanic on hand with Sheldon Lainchbury.

Lainchbury also likes the family-feel at Kamo Tire and Automotive.

“It’s family-oriented it has that homey friendly feel,” he said.

Taylor has been in the tire business for 28 years, and has owned Kamo for the past seven years.

He hopes one day his sons will take over the business.

“That way it gives my boys a good start in life.”

In the meantime, however, Taylor said he will continue to enjoy his work and the customers, who make owning a business worthwhile.

Kamo Tire and Automotive is located at 318 Broadway Ave. N.

For more information contact Taylor at 250-398-3328.

