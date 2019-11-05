Interac acquires Ottawa-based digital security company 2Keys

Interac Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Interac operates the debit payments system.

The companies say 2Keys and its approximately 100 employees will join the company, adding its digital identification technology.

Founded in 1998, 2Keys designs, develops and operates digital identity systems.

2Keys is expected to operate as a subsidiary of Interac and maintain its core lines of business established with public and private sector organizations.

READ MORE: TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.