Tolko Soda Creek Division’s safety committee was awarded $1,000 from head office for achieving more than a quarter million work hours without a reportable incident. After careful deliberation the committee voted unanimously to share the donation with community policing. The commitee, co-chaired by Aaron Cree and Surinderpal Rathor, along with the other members, presented the money to community poilcing’s Dave Dickson and chair Bob Sunner on Wednesday, March 20.

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Tolko Lakeview Sawmill rebuild 85 per cent complete

Janice Lockyer, communications advisor for Tolko provided answers to our questions:

Industrial Update 2019

We touched base with Tolko Industries Ltd. for an update on the rebuild of Lakeview sawmill where a fire in November 2017 destroyed the mill and shut down production. Janice Lockyer, communications advisor for Tolko provided answers to our questions on behalf of the company.

Monica Lamb-Yorski (MLY): Is the new sawmill completely constructed? If not, what is left to complete?

Janice Lockyer (JL): Approximately 85 per cent of the sawmill is completely constructed, some outlying areas need finishing touches. The machine centers are being commissioned as we move through the final installation and construction phases.

MLY: What will be new about it compared to the old one?

JL: For the most part the entire manufacturing facility is new, with the exception of the backend. Several improvements were made to this existing backend to ensure the machine areas were up to the standards of the new portion of the mill.

MLY: How many employees are back on the job?

JF: We are currently in the middle of our recall process, so the numbers vary. We are conducting a thorough recall process and bringing staff back on as needed to familiarize them with our safety procedures, new equipment and processes, and anything else that may have changed while they were away.

READ MORE: Tolko sawmill prepares to recall workers as rebuild nears completion

MLY: When will it fully open?

JF: The restart process is very fluid. We want to make sure everyone is familiar with the new sawmill and that all our machinery has been tested and is running well.

We’ve tested our log processing capacity, and we’ll be looking to ramp that up in the coming weeks.

We know everyone is anxious to get back to full operations, but we need to make sure everyone is fully familiarized with the mill and that all machine centres are running properly and can handle full capacity before we do.

We’ll share an announcement with the community when we hit the restart complete milestone.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Cattlemen’s association looking forward to provincial AGM

Just Posted

COLUMNS: Home on the ranch again

The reason I am writing is not so much a travelogue as a bit of insight that I garnered

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Cattlemen’s association looking forward to provincial AGM

During the AGM a trade show will take over the large arena and at this point it is almost sold out

COLUMNS: Snow fleas a sure sign of spring

I first noticed these tiny creatures a number of years ago after… Continue reading

Curlers sweep final rocks of season; league champions crowned

The Williams Lake Curling Club crowned its champions recently as the season wound down

Ag minister defends agricultural land commission amendments

‘People around the globe understand the need to be concerned about food security’

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Quesnel RCMP make high risk arrest

Nearby homes were evacuated during the hours long negotiation

Most Read