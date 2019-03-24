INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Cattlemen’s association looking forward to provincial AGM

During the AGM a trade show will take over the large arena and at this point it is almost sold out

Ricky Seelhof photo Participants of the BC Cattlemen’s AGM, set for May 23-25 in Williams Lake, will have the option to take a tour of Woodjam Ranch where they might see this little calf.

This year’s BC Cattlemen’s AGM will take place in Williams Lake from May 23 to 25.

Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president Cordy Cox-Ellis said the association had planned to host the AGM in 2019 for some time and wanted to wait until the renovations were completed at the Cariboo Memorial Complex where it will be held.

“Williams Lake has hosted the AGMs in the past and the most recent was in 2011. When it’s held here it is always really successful — the biggest and most successful they’ve ever had. I think the fact Williams Lake is centrally located plays a big role.”

Cox-Ellis praised Williams Lake for being supportive of the area’s main industries.

“The support from local businesses is absolutely incredible,” she said. “We’ve also got support province-wide with businesses from the Coast all the way up to Fort St. John, and from Alberta as well.”

During the AGM a trade show will take over the large arena and at this point it is almost sold out.

To open the event there will be a wine and cheese on Thursday, May 23. Meals will be served in the small arena, along with banquets on Friday and Saturday, followed by entertainment.

On Friday attendees will have the choice to attend the AGM or take a companion bus tour to the historic 153 Mile Store with host and rancher Roger Patenaude. From there the tour will go to the Sunshine Ranch in Horsefly to see how the owners have diversified with a meat shop and a wedding venue.

“Sunshine Ranch will be serving lunch and after that the tour will go to Woodjam Ranch, owned by the Seelhofs,” Cox-Ellis said.

That evening, there will be a steak dinner and bar, along with the presentation of the Environmental Sustainability Awards, including the BC Cattlemen’s Martin Riedemann Society award.

Matt Robertson, a western songster from Wyoming will perform on Friday and One in the Chamber from Williams Lake on Saturday.

There will also be an education day with renown speakers from the U.S. and the University of Saskatchewan Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

Cox-Ellis said she was in the midst of calving at her Kleena Kleene area Dane Ranch this week which she runs with her husband Clint Ellis.

“We have 300 cows on the ground right now,” she said.

Overall the ranching industry is doing well in the region, she added.

“Prices are strong, and guys are busy calving. The strength of the industry is strong across Canada.”

Cox-Ellis was re-elected as president during the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association AGM in February.



