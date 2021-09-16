A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver have fallen to lows not seen since 2016

New home built during the pandemic, with a specific focus on projects for the rental market

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales have plateaued after reaching record highs in March.

In its third-quarter housing overview for 2021, it says the number of homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver has fallen to lows not seen since 2016.

The board says new homes have continued to be built during the pandemic, with a specific focus on projects for the rental market.

It says Metro Vancouver’s job market continues to recover, but the recovery will be slower in the future.

The report says job vacancies are high in the Lower Mainland compared with other cities in the country, and a large increase in housing supply is needed to close the gap.

The board says listings and sales across the region are expected to reflect long-term averages as the fourth quarter begins, and any increase in the number of homes for sale to be “at a rate well below historical norms.”

—The Canadian Press

Real estate

Previous story
Alberta business groups want more clarity around new COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

The Northern Capitals U18 female AAA hockey team who will host their season opener at home on the weekend of Sept. 25 in Prince George. (Northern Capitals/photo)
Northern Capitals final roster is set ahead of season opener

A habitat remediation working group takes a tour in 2020 of what was then the newly-constructed confluence of Edney and Hazeltine Creek channels near Mount Polley Mine. (Photo submitted)
Mount Polley Mining Corporation loses administrative penalty appeal

Melissa Normandin is the new executive director of the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society in Williams Lake. (Leak Selk photo)
CCACS hires Melissa Normandin as new executive director

Retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob McIntosh enjoys spending his free time volunteering in the community, particularly as chairperson with community policing’s Citizens on Patrol. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Bob McIntosh puts community at forefront