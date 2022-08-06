Free HR consulting available to tourism and hospitality businesses in Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Provincial funding is making resources available to aid in tourism sector recovery

Christie Blaquiere is an HR consultant with go2HR and is based out of Williams Lake to provide free support to tourism and hospitality industry businesses in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Regional HR Consultant Christie Blaquiere is here to help businesses in the region, much of it for free.

Blaquiere works for go2HR, which is a tourism and hospitality human resource (HR) and health and safety non-profit organization.

She presented a luncheon talk at the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce meeting on July 28 at Signal Point Restaurant on the new, locally-based consulting and online services.

Blaquiere detailed how thanks to funding from the province and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, go2HR has a number of free services and programs available to support the recovery of provincial tourism and hospitality industry businesses across the province.

Their website also has resources like a job board and information on preventing sexual harassment on which support all businesses.

“We just want to empower human resources, health and safety, and offer a lot of different tools and information and consulting,” she explained.

Blaquiere is the local consultant based in Williams Lake to cover the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, one of six regions with a consultant for businesses to access free HR consulting as part of the provincial funding for recovery of the industry.

She explained how she can work with any business in tourism and hospitality across Cariboo Chilcotin Coast to help with recruitment, developing job descriptions and job postings, selection criteria, on-boarding new employees, and retention strategies.

The company’s team of health and safety program support can also help with health and safety program development, mental health resources and inclusivity and how to deal with HR issues, including sensitive issues like sexual harassment and creating more inclusive workplaces. There is information on a broad range of topics, including managing employee communications like social media, dealing with cannabis in the workplace and much more.

There is online training available through the go2HR website as well, much of it free to tourism and hospitality businesses.

Blaquiere moved up to Williams Lake from Maple Ridge with her husband, who has his own business doing decorative finished concrete work.

