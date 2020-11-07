Lake City Denture Clinic Registered Denturist Roy Jaroudi is giving away a free set of dentures this holiday season in an All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth contest. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lake City Denture Clinic Registered Denturist Roy Jaroudi is giving away a free set of dentures this holiday season in an All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth contest. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Free dentures offered in ‘All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth’ contest

Lake City Denture Clinic is granting a free set of dentures to one lucky winner

Everyone knows the Christmas jingle about a child’s two front teeth.

But this holiday season, Lake City Denture Clinic is bringing the classic to reality (and for grown ups) with its ‘All I want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth’ contest, which will grant a free set of dentures to one lucky winner.

Lake City Denture Clinic registered denturist (R.D.) Roy Jaroudi, who took over the practice in 2018 after moving to Williams Lake from his hometown of Surrey, said he wanted to offer the contest as a way to say thank you for welcoming him into the community, and for being so supportive.

“Also with COVID-19 going on, it’s been a rough year for a lot of people, and I just thought this would be a nice way to give back a little,” Jaroudi said. “Since I moved up here people have been just great. Everybody’s been so awesome and nice spreading the word about me, so I wanted to give something for people in need.”

The contest will be running throughout the month of November. Jaroudi said it will be advertised on the Lake City Denture Clinic Facebook page, its Instagram page, and in the Tribune.

READ MORE: Spotlight on Business – Lake City Denture Clinic

“People can nominate themselves or someone they know who’s had a rough year, or is in a bit of a bind,” Jaroudi said. “Or, someone who is always giving and it’s time for them to receive something back.”

At the end of November, Lake City Denture Clinic will conduct a random draw to select the winner.

“We’ll begin treatment on that patient early on in December and, hopefully, have it done before Christmas,” Jaroudi said.

Jaroudi said eligibility for the contest could be one of the following: for the applicant to be missing at least one or all of their teeth, have suffered a recent loss of a job, current financial struggles, low income, limited health care coverage, someone who is always giving and deserves to receive this holiday season or could use an uplifting experience, for example. The nominee must also be a resident of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Residents can apply by dropping off their ballot — which are available to cut out from inside the Williams Lake Tribune — in person at the Lake City Denture Clinic office, by mail or by e-mail to lakecitydentureclinic@gmail.com (requires nominee’s name and phone number, and nominator’s name and phone number, along with two to three sentences about why you feel you or your nominee deserves the prize).

In September of 2020, Jaroudi opened a satellite office in 100 Mile House for patients in the South Cariboo on Fridays.

Lake City Denture Clinic is located at 113B Yorston St. For more call 250-398-9800.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Denturists

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Just Posted

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Biden scooped Pennsylvania in one of the tightest races in U.S. history

Lake City Denture Clinic is giving away a free set of dentures this holiday season in its All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth contest. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Free dentures offered in ‘All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth’ contest

Lake City Denture Clinic is granting a free set of dentures to one lucky winner

Wyatt Bednarz of BJ Trucking is thankful to the many local businesses who have reached out to offer space for his trucks and equipment after a landslide on Saturday, Oct. 31 prompted an evacuation and concerns of further slippage. (Angie Mindus photo)
Living on the edge: Williams Lake business owner impacted by recent river valley landslide

Three of Wyatt Bednarz’s Frizzi Road properties are under evacuation order

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is hoping Canada will adopt 988 as a universal nationwide suicide prevention hotline. (Angie Mindus Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Doherty calls for national suicide prevention hotline

The Cariboo-Prince George MP hopes Canada will follow the U.S. and adopt 988

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (left) and Coun. Scott Nelson announce a $2.6 million COVID-19 restart grant from the Province of BC Friday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake receives $2.6 million from province’s COVID-19 safe restart grant

“This is a huge Christmas present,” said Mayor Walt Cobb

On Thursday, Nov. 12 people will be celebrating Fancy Rat & Mouse Day. Seen here on July 29, 2020 is Mercy, a rat who was up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA earlier this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Origami Day and World Diabetes Day are all coming up this week

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Most Read