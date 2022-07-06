B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks about the provincial government’s CleanBC plan aimed at reducing climate pollution, during an announcement in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 5, 2018. FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C. The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government’s CleanBC Industry Fund.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FortisBC, Suncor to partner on Port Moody hydrogen pilot project

$11-million project partly funded by the B.C. government and will produce hydrogen from natural gas

FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C.

The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government’s CleanBC Industry Fund.

The project will be located at Suncor’s Burrard Terminal site and will produce hydrogen from natural gas.

The carbon byproduct produced will be stored as solid synthetic graphite that can be sold for manufacturing or industrial use.

FortisBC says if the pilot project advances to the full commercial stage, it would produce up to 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen per year. It says this volume of hydrogen could replace the equivalent annual natural gas usage of about 3,300 B.C. households.

The project is currently in the engineering and design phase. FortisBC says a prototype for testing is expected to be constructed on site by the end of 2023.

