The City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District and Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development are hosting a free workshop for forestry contractors to share information on diversification opportunities. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Forestry diversification opportuntiy workshop scheduled for Williams Lake

Half-day workshop is free for forestry contractors

Forestry contractors interested in opportunities to diversify their business are invited to a free half-day workshop on doing business with government co-hosted by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the City of Williams Lake, and the Cariboo Regional District.

Participants will learn about the types of projects available through the provincial government, as well as the processes required to successfully bid and contract for those opportunities.

“We are pleased to be providing this opportunity to forestry contractors in our area,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “We believe that it is important to support the independent workers that have been the backbone of the forest industry, by providing them with an opportunity to meet directly with the contacts and resources that will enable them to keep themselves and their equipment working.”

Other presentations will cover the current state of the forest industry, including an update on the Interior Forest Renewal Process, and support programs available for workers who are impacted by mill curtailments. A trade-show style information fair featuring government and community agencies will follow.

“Having partnered on similar sessions in the South Cariboo, I would encourage contractors and their business managers to attend this session to get linked into opportunities,” said Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner. “There are many opportunities available for our local forestry-based workforce, and I am pleased that this proactive approach is being taken to get the information out to those who will benefit from it.”

The event will take place in Williams Lake on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, 525 Proctor Street.

Registration is not required, and members of the public are encouraged to attend.


news@wltribune.com
