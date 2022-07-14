Five B.C. hotels hit Canada’s Top 10 for international travellers

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was third best city hotel in Canada by Travel + Leisure. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel) Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa was fourth best city hotel in Canada by Travel + Leisure. (Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel and Spa)

While a Quebec hotel took the title, five B.C. hotels made the Travel + Leisure 10 Best City Hotels in Canada list.

According to Travel + Leisure, those surveyed prioritized service and location which bode well for two Victoria hotels and three more in Vancouver.

The Fairmont Empress, overlooking Victoria’s Inner Harbour, led a half dozen Fairmont properties at No. 3 on the list. The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver was 6th and Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront was 9th.

Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia and Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa were No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

The Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City topped the charts overall.

“Possibly the highest level of service I’ve received in 30 years of travel,” one reader declared on the Travel and Leisure website.

Another said, “The concierge is the most helpful I’ve ever experienced, and the location is unmatched. This was our third stay and we will always return here when we go to Quebec City.”

But the review said there’s more.

“It’s not just impeccable service that earned this Relais & Châteaux property the top spot: the sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River and cozy touches like in-room fireplaces also endeared the hotel to readers.’

Travel + Leisure is an American publication that posts annual World’s Best Awards – results of surveying hundreds of thousands of travellers for their thoughts on hotels, islands, outfitters, national parks, and more. The survey, conducted with a research company, ran Oct. 25, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022.

