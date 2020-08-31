First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Another $5.7 billion deferred revenue still to be determined

The first bite of the COVID-19 pandemic cost B.C. $595 million, with plunging tax revenues and soaring spending reversing economic growth this spring.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James released the province’s audited public accounts Aug. 31, showing the initial impact of the coronavirus measures on the economy up to the end of March. A projected surplus was quickly replaced by a deficit of $321 million, $597 million lower than the surplus that had been predicted in the February 2020 budget.

The true impact of the pandemic is still unfolding, as the province’s books show auditors waiting for the outcome of $5.7 billion in deferred revenue for the 2019-20 year. The province suspended business payments for sales tax, employer health tax and hotel tax, and has reserved $1.5 billion for further business relief may affect the final result.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

