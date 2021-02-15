Downtown Williams Lake BIA is offering two free virtual workshops for local businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Downtown Williams Lake BIA offering two free workshops on effective strategies, expanding opportunities

Facilitator John Zubak will share tips and techniques

Business owners in the Williams Lake area are invited to participate in two upcoming free online workshops presented by Downtown Williams Lake BIA (DWLBIA)

Brent Dafoe, DWLBIA business co-ordinator, said facilitator John Zubak will discuss effective retail strategies in the first workshop on Feb. 16 and expanding retail revenue opportunities in the follow-up workshop Feb. 23.

The workshops are tailored to help Williams Lake and area retail businesses implement effective strategies for conducting business in a COVID environment, Zubak told the Tribune.

Some of the focus will be on using technology such as live video to allow customers to stay engaged with retailers and how to conduct commerce online, Zubak said, noting he plans to share tips and techniques that are working successfully with other store owners from various parts of the country.

Questions he is often asked are how do small businesses compete against big box stores? If a business has to pivot its model what are the critical steps in making changes that will have a positive outcome for the business and customers? How can a business attract more customers?

Before the workshops, Zubak plans to do some research about the businesses that register, Dafoe said.

The sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the last 30 minutes designated for questions and answers.

Registration can be done by Facebook or by emailing Foote at marketing@DowntownWilliamsLake.com.

Dafoe said over Christmas DWLBIA received a lot of feedback from smaller stores saying people were excited to spend locally.

“We just want to make sure that continues as we start to get into spring,” he added.

