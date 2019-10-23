Cariboo Chilcotin Liberal MLA Donna Barnett. Submitted photo

Donna Barnett salutes small business

MLA encourages everyone to support local businesses

This week we celebrate small business.

In the Cariboo Chilcotin we are very fortunate to have a wide range of small business.

From the arts and crafts, farm products, technology, mechanical, craft brewers, manufacturing, small business is everywhere.

Many of these are single entrepreneurs and family businesses who make our communities strong and vibrant.

The citizens who operate these businesses are hockey coaches, ball coaches, volunteers and supporters of sports teams, clubs, arts and culture events, many are the financial supporter.

So, let’s all support our local small business and say thank you for your service.

