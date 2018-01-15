David Emerson was appointed a year ago to represent B.C. in lumber trade talks between the U.S. and Canada. (Black Press files)

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Former forest industry executive and federal minister David Emerson will continue to advise the B.C. government, but his role as a negotiator with the U.S. over softwood lumber trade is over.

Premier John Horgan said Monday the Dec. 7 decision of the U.S. International Trade Commission to uphold duties on Canadian lumber exports “significantly reduces” the likelihood to negotiate an end to the latest trade battle. B.C. supplies half of Canada’s lumber exports to south, and Dec. 7 marked the official U.S. position that Canadian producers must pay about 20 per cent duty on lumber.

RELATED: B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

“I know from my own past experience that B.C. and Canada will prevail through litigation and remain confident that a deal can be reached when the time is right,” Emerson said in a statement.

Emerson was appointed in February 2017 by former premier Christy Clark to represent B.C. in negotiations led by Ottawa. Federal Trade Minister Christia Freeland announced last week that Canada’s larger trade dispute over the North American Free Trade Agreement, lumber and other issues are being taken to the World Trade Organization for a ruling.

Previous story
Sears Canada closes its final stores

Just Posted

Cow boss statue slated for repairs

The City of Williams Lake will commission carver Ken Sheen to fix his cow boss statue.

GI outbreak at Seniors Village almost under control

A gastrointestinal illness that broke out at the end of December at a seniors residential care facility in Williams Lake is down to one case as of Jan. 11.

Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

A look at our local area’s road, weather and ski conditions

Hoyer looks to repeat as X Games snow bike gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Little Riders invited for sleigh rides with Cariboo Carriage

The Little Riders Riding Club was treated to a day of sleigh… Continue reading

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

‘Young, innocent’ teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Most Read

  • David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

    Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

  • Sears Canada closes its final stores

    The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year