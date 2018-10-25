Dam sale boosts Q3 profit for Teck Resources, but lower commodity prices sting

Revenue totalled $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion

Teck Resources Ltd. reported a profit of $1.3 billion in its third quarter, boosted by the sale of the Waneta Dam.

The miner says the profit amounted to $2.23 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $584 million or $1.01 per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion.

READ MORE: Teck Resources sees big surge in Q1 profit, sales but falls short of estimates

On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned 81 cents per share for the quarter, compared with $1.05 per share in the third quarter of last year.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per share.

Teck chief executive Don Lindsay says the company’s operations continued to perform well, but noted it was hurt by lower commodity prices.

The company says steelmaking coal prices were up 10 per cent compared with a year ago, but copper and zinc prices fell by four per cent and 14 per cent respectively, compared with a year ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria’s Fairmont Empress crowned best hotel in Canada
Next story
International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

Just Posted

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

CCSAR sees record year for number of calls

Most MVIs are rollovers, Chief Rick White says

Tsilhqot’in Nations to commemorate hanged chiefs with memorial in Quesnel

Six current Tsilhqot’in chiefs will honour those wrongfully hanged in 1864

Blocktreat gearing up for Limelight show Nov. 2

Blocktreat and Brandon Hoffman, are at the Limelight Nov. 2

Walt Cobb back to work at city hall

Mayor reelected for second term

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read