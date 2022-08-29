People stand on decks at the bow of the Celebrity Cruises vessel Celebrity Eclipse as it leaves port in Vancouver for a trip to Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People stand on decks at the bow of the Celebrity Cruises vessel Celebrity Eclipse as it leaves port in Vancouver for a trip to Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cruise ship stuck in Vancouver by tugboat strike may sail today, passengers are told

Social media accounts flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard

Passengers on an Alaska cruise ship stranded in Vancouver by a tugboat strike have been told the ship will likely set sail later today.

Celebrity Cruises says the Celebrity Eclipse, which had been due to depart Sunday afternoon, is unable to leave the Port of Vancouver without the tugs, but staff are “working diligently” with local authorities to resolve the situation so the ship can sail.

An onboard announcement this morning from the ship’s captain said the Eclipse is tied to a barge whose crew are on strike.

The captain said the barge crew is refusing to move it, while other tugboat companies still operating in the port won’t move the barge either because they don’t own it.

Celebrity Cruises’ social media accounts have been flooded with complaints from people saying they are trapped aboard the Eclipse.

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild began job action on all 30 Seaspan tugs in the province Thursday after it said contract negotiations reached an impasse.

The announcement to passengers was made around 10:30 a.m. while The Canadian Press was speaking with someone on the ship.

“This is a most unusual and unfortunate situation and we are as frustrated as you are,” the captain said.

The Celebrity Eclipse has a capacity of 2,850 people.

—Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Summer of recovery’: Pandemic-stricken tourism industry sees signs of optimism

Cruise ShipsLabour

Previous story
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

Joan Flaspohler said she retired from the fire hall Friday because she is running for city council in the upcoming local government election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Joan Flaspohler announces she’s running for Williams Lake city council

In Williams Lake the community action team is planning an event in Boitanio Park on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 to 3 p.m.
EDITORIAL: Overdose Awareness Day

Wade Balbirnie, head referee for 100 Mile Minor Hockey. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
There is a shortage of minor hockey officials across Canada