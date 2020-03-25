London Drugs will host special hours for frontline care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

London Drugs stores across B.C. will now host exclusive shopping hours for first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 25, all 82 stores will offer shopping hours from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday to health care workers and first responders, including hospital staff, care home staff, medical centre employees and pharmacists.

“We are offering frontline workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible. They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer in a statement. “We know it is a stressful time for those working on the frontline of this health crisis and it is imperative we do everything we can to help these individuals stay healthy and take care of them as best we can.”

Workers will be asked to present their employer ID or credentials from their place of work.

“From pharmacists to hospital staff, paramedics, nursing home employees and volunteers, we applaud all of your heroic work to care for people under these very trying times,” said Mahlman.

As of March 25, London Drugs will also be hosting Girl Guide cookie sales, after hearing that the club was having trouble selling more than 800,000 boxes of cookies.

“Since 1927, Girl Guides have been going door-to-door selling cookies to support our wide range of programs for girls and young women in our communities,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for B.C., Girl Guides of Canada. “With physical distancing being so critical in Canada right now, we know door-to-door and public sales are not an option at this time, and we need to get creative. London Drugs has come forward with the offer to provide significant logistical support to safely get our cookies into the homes of British Columbians and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

London Drugs picked up more than 12,000 boxes which will be made first available in the Lower Mainland before being distributed to other communities. All cookie sales will go directly to Girl Guides of Canada.

Coronavirus

