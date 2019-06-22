Community rallies for Big Lake family with fundraising carnival

Greg Sabatino photo Hattie Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment (from left) stands alongside Liam Rempel, 5, Jordin Rempel, 7, and Caleb Rempel, 3 — the siblings of 17 month old Tristan Rempel, and family friend Jasmin Bruneski. Tristan and his family, who are from Big Lake, were the beneficiaries of a carnival fundraiser hosted by the Deyos Sunday in Boitanio Park. Tristan is currently undergoing radiation treatments for ependymoma, a form of brain cancer, however, is recovering well after a tumour was removed from his brain in April. Hattie Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment (back left) stands alongside Liam Rempel, 5, Jordin Rempel, 7, and Caleb Rempel, 3 — the siblings of 17 month old Tristan Rempel, , and family friend Jasmin Bruneski. Tristan and his family, who are from Big Lake, were the beneficiaries of a fundraiser hosted by the Deyos Sunday in Boitanio Park. Tristan is currently undergoing radiation treatments for ependymoma, a form of brain cancer, however, is recovering well after a tumour was removed from his brain in April. (Greg Sabatino photos) Abigayle Kotyk, 8 Greg Sabatino photos Cody Wakefield and Casey Lumbria, 9, battle it out in sumo suits Sunday during the fundraiser. Amos Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment, was busy making balloon animals for children attending Sunday’s fundraiser for Big Lake’s Tristan Rempel and his family. Here, Amos makes a dinosaur for Duncan Eckert, 1, as his mom, Kelli Eckert, looks on. Volunteers Margaret Doering and Chad Cameron work the grill in Boitanio Park Sunday for the fundraiser. Catherine Olsen takes Avery Vreeman, 4, for a spin on JJ Jackson the miniature donkey. Lucy Gallant, 3, enjoys a bubble machine on the grass in Boitanio Park Sunday during a fundraiser for Big Lake’s Tristan Rempel. Lucy, who has cerebral palsy, drove with her mom, dad and twin sister from Quesnel to support the Rempels at the fundraiser. Decklin Bailey, 4, enjoys one of the many bouncy castles setup in Boitanio Park during the fundraiser.

Fundraiser organizers and family members were blown away by community support shown for 17-month-old Tristan Rempel of Big Lake Sunday in Boitanio Park.

Tristan will be undergoing radiation treatments for ependymona, a form of brain cancer, in Seattle, Wash. in the near future, and a fundraising carnival was imagined and held to help support the family by Hattie Deyo and her husband, Amos Deyo, of Hattie and Amos Entertainment after they heard about the family’s situation.

“I think it was fantastic,” Hattie said.

“Everyone went over and above, which is really great, the volunteers all worked really hard, and Tristan’s three older siblings all had a good time.”

Featured at the fundraiser was a dreamland of bouncy castles for children, along with many other games, a barbecue, face painting and balloon animal creations by Amos.

Tristan’s siblings Jordin, 7, Liam, 5, and Caleb, 3, said they appreciate everyone’s support and said it meant a lot to the family.

“We’re just happy,” Jordin said. “It means a lot.”

Jasmin Bruneski, a family friend who is looking after the Rempel children while their mom, Jenn, and dad, Matt, were in Vancouver with Tristan, said she and the family wanted to thank Hattie for thinking of and helping out the family during a rough time.

“Hattie has no connection to this family and it’s amazing she would do this,” Bruneski said.

In April, a tumour was removed from Tristan’s brain and in a Facebook update earlier this month his mom noted a follow-up MRI showed the swelling in his brain had gone down and there was no sign the tumour had grown back.

Hattie, meanwhile, also had a few more special treats in store for Jordin, Liam and Caleb, presenting them with a plethora of toys donated by Kit and Kaboodle and The Realm of Toys.

“It was like Christmas for them on a summer day, which was perfect,” Hattie said.

In all, $2,500 was raised during the event.



