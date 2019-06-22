Community rallies for Big Lake family with fundraising carnival

Greg Sabatino photo Hattie Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment (from left) stands alongside Liam Rempel, 5, Jordin Rempel, 7, and Caleb Rempel, 3 — the siblings of 17 month old Tristan Rempel, and family friend Jasmin Bruneski. Tristan and his family, who are from Big Lake, were the beneficiaries of a carnival fundraiser hosted by the Deyos Sunday in Boitanio Park. Tristan is currently undergoing radiation treatments for ependymoma, a form of brain cancer, however, is recovering well after a tumour was removed from his brain in April. Hattie Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment (back left) stands alongside Liam Rempel, 5, Jordin Rempel, 7, and Caleb Rempel, 3 — the siblings of 17 month old Tristan Rempel, , and family friend Jasmin Bruneski. Tristan and his family, who are from Big Lake, were the beneficiaries of a fundraiser hosted by the Deyos Sunday in Boitanio Park. Tristan is currently undergoing radiation treatments for ependymoma, a form of brain cancer, however, is recovering well after a tumour was removed from his brain in April. (Greg Sabatino photos)
Abigayle Kotyk, 8
Greg Sabatino photos Cody Wakefield and Casey Lumbria, 9, battle it out in sumo suits Sunday during the fundraiser.
Amos Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment, was busy making balloon animals for children attending Sunday’s fundraiser for Big Lake’s Tristan Rempel and his family. Here, Amos makes a dinosaur for Duncan Eckert, 1, as his mom, Kelli Eckert, looks on.
Volunteers Margaret Doering and Chad Cameron work the grill in Boitanio Park Sunday for the fundraiser.
Catherine Olsen takes Avery Vreeman, 4, for a spin on JJ Jackson the miniature donkey.
Lucy Gallant, 3, enjoys a bubble machine on the grass in Boitanio Park Sunday during a fundraiser for Big Lake’s Tristan Rempel. Lucy, who has cerebral palsy, drove with her mom, dad and twin sister from Quesnel to support the Rempels at the fundraiser.
Decklin Bailey, 4, enjoys one of the many bouncy castles setup in Boitanio Park during the fundraiser.

Fundraiser organizers and family members were blown away by community support shown for 17-month-old Tristan Rempel of Big Lake Sunday in Boitanio Park.

Tristan will be undergoing radiation treatments for ependymona, a form of brain cancer, in Seattle, Wash. in the near future, and a fundraising carnival was imagined and held to help support the family by Hattie Deyo and her husband, Amos Deyo, of Hattie and Amos Entertainment after they heard about the family’s situation.

“I think it was fantastic,” Hattie said.

READ MORE: Cariboo community rallying for family of toddler with cancer

“Everyone went over and above, which is really great, the volunteers all worked really hard, and Tristan’s three older siblings all had a good time.”

Featured at the fundraiser was a dreamland of bouncy castles for children, along with many other games, a barbecue, face painting and balloon animal creations by Amos.

Tristan’s siblings Jordin, 7, Liam, 5, and Caleb, 3, said they appreciate everyone’s support and said it meant a lot to the family.

READ MORE: Fundraising carnival for family of toddler with cancer

“We’re just happy,” Jordin said. “It means a lot.”

Jasmin Bruneski, a family friend who is looking after the Rempel children while their mom, Jenn, and dad, Matt, were in Vancouver with Tristan, said she and the family wanted to thank Hattie for thinking of and helping out the family during a rough time.

“Hattie has no connection to this family and it’s amazing she would do this,” Bruneski said.

In April, a tumour was removed from Tristan’s brain and in a Facebook update earlier this month his mom noted a follow-up MRI showed the swelling in his brain had gone down and there was no sign the tumour had grown back.

Hattie, meanwhile, also had a few more special treats in store for Jordin, Liam and Caleb, presenting them with a plethora of toys donated by Kit and Kaboodle and The Realm of Toys.

“It was like Christmas for them on a summer day, which was perfect,” Hattie said.

In all, $2,500 was raised during the event.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Just Posted

COLUMNS: What can we do? Rising costs and declining prices?

If you are a consumer, engage a producer in the conversation of how the meat is produced

Phillip Tallio’s lawyer hopeful for bail at next hearing

Tallio has spent more than 36 years in jail for a murder he says he didn’t commit

Community rallies for Big Lake family with fundraising carnival

“It was like Christmas for them on a summer day, which was perfect,” Hattie said.

Williams Lake Writers Group looking for new blood

A call for all writers looking to share their works with one another has been put out

Saturday Nite Shakedown lives up to name at Thunder Mountain Speedway

The WESCAR Late Model Touring Series put on a show for fans at the local speedway Saturday

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Most Read