Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin helps business owners plan their exit

Business owners eyeing retirement or selling are invited to take advantage of a program offered through Community Futures of the Cariboo Chilcotin (CFCC).

Laurie Walters, who is the community co-ordinator for Planning a Successful Succession (PASS), said clients in the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake area will be given assistance to develop an action plan.

Funding is available to help with such things as evaluating businesses and assist with filing taxes if needed.

Clients will also be connected with Darrell Goertzen, a business advisor, Venture Connect which specializes in listing B.C. businesses for sale to prospective buyers in the Lower Mainland and around the world.

“He will do a free evaluation of the business,” Walters said.

“We are finding there are more people from the Lower Mainland interested in purchasing businesses outside the Lower Mainland and moving.”

Walters and CFCC projects manager Larry Stranberg made a presentation to city council during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, March 2 as a kick-off to raising awareness about the program.

Presently Walters is working with 10 business owners at different stages in the program.

“That way we can talk about the program, I can send them a bit of information, and if they are interested after that we can do a meet and greet to get a sense of where they are at, whether it’s retirement or succession planning within their business,” Walters said.

Even if someone is thinking of exiting in two years the program is applicable.

Walters can be reached at 250-302-1737 or by email laurie@cfdccariboo.com.

