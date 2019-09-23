Community connections: Black Press Media to host Prince George education and career fair

There will be many of opportunities for both employers and potential employees at the Black Press’ Extreme Education and Career Fair taking place in Prince George next month.

“Making the connections is what we are all about,” said event organizer Sheri Jackson. “It’s super important we focus on helping our B.C. communities, as we recognize the need to hire. In eight years there is projected to be almost one million job vacancies in our province.”

Jackson said she has hosted similar events in communities across the province and the success rate has been remarkable from both the employee’s perspective as well as the employer.

“Many actually hire on the spot the day of the event.”

The Black Press’ Extreme Education and Career Fair is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hart Community Centre located at 4900 Austin Road West in Prince George.

The event will include a diverse group, such as educational programs available as well as a variety of employers looking for employees such as ICBC, BC Assessment and the Prince George Correctional Centre, to name a few.

“There’s really no age limit – there’s something for everybody. If you are looking for a job, new career path, or a chance to further your education, this is the place to be.”

For more information, contact event manager Sheri Jackson at 250-864-1259.

