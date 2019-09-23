Black Press’ Extreme Education and Career Fair is taking place in Prince George Oct. 10.

Community connections: Black Press Media to host Prince George education and career fair

There will be many of opportunities for both employers and potential employees at the Black Press’ Extreme Education and Career Fair taking place in Prince George next month.

“Making the connections is what we are all about,” said event organizer Sheri Jackson. “It’s super important we focus on helping our B.C. communities, as we recognize the need to hire. In eight years there is projected to be almost one million job vacancies in our province.”

Jackson said she has hosted similar events in communities across the province and the success rate has been remarkable from both the employee’s perspective as well as the employer.

“Many actually hire on the spot the day of the event.”

The Black Press’ Extreme Education and Career Fair is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hart Community Centre located at 4900 Austin Road West in Prince George.

The event will include a diverse group, such as educational programs available as well as a variety of employers looking for employees such as ICBC, BC Assessment and the Prince George Correctional Centre, to name a few.

“There’s really no age limit – there’s something for everybody. If you are looking for a job, new career path, or a chance to further your education, this is the place to be.”

For more information, contact event manager Sheri Jackson at 250-864-1259.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Just Posted

Community connections: Black Press Media to host Prince George education and career fair

There will be many of opportunities for both employers and potential employees… Continue reading

Former NHL stars Theo Fleury, Jordin Tootoo to speak in Williams Lake Oct. 17

On the agenda are inspirational stories from both athletes, a dinner, fireside chat and autographs

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson to blame for Friday’s fire

Fire investigators on scene of Oliver Street ruins Sunday to determine cause

Outhouse inks one-year deal with AHL’s Manitoba Moose

The club announced Monday morning the team and Outhouse had agreed on a one-year contract.

Const. Joel Kooger, Cops for Cancer team, to arrive in Williams Lake late Monday afternoon

Once riders arrive, there will be a meet and greet at Canadian Tire

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Most Read