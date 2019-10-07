Come see who’s hiring

Over 25 employers, education facilities and service providers will be on hand to discuss career opportunities on Oct 10. File photo

With many communities being hard hit by job loss in the recent past, it might come as some relief that new career opportunities exist.

To find out about the many options available to job hunters, one need look no further than the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair being held in Prince George’s Hart Community Centre on Thursday (Oct. 10).

In addition to a host of employers there will also be education institutions as well as service providers.

A few of the employers who will be present gave us an idea of what they might be looking for.

Brink Forest Products in Prince George is looking to fill a few entry-level production jobs as well as a maintenance/ utility supervisor and an office administrator/ book keeper.

Like many companies we spoke with, they are hoping to find employees with positive attitudes, strong work ethic and passion for what they do.

Brad Evans, the HR Manager for the Brink Group of Companies, says the firm is a great place to work.

“John Brink started this company 45 years ago and it’s a terrific community supporter,” he says, “We can offer stable employment, we’re a very diverse work force, we have a respectful work place and – from our perspective – competitive pay and benefits.”

Evans adds there is room to grow within Brink.

“We’re big on promoting from within,” he says, “We’ve had a lot of people who have started at entry level positions who have worked their way up to supervisory roles.”

Thompson Community Services (TCS) is a company committed to enhancing the lives of the developmentally disabled and their families.

Hicham El-Fatihi, their residential manager in Prince George, says they need community support workers.

“We have a few openings and we need casuals for when our regulars go on holidays or get sick,” he says.

The work can be very rewarding as the support workers genuinely make a difference in the lives of those they help.

El-Fatihi says they need employees who are outgoing, energetic and who love people.

“We go to all the facilities the city has to offer and we need people who are willing to participate in all the activities,” he says.

He adds TCD is a company with good leadership, good communication within the firm and great support.

In Quesnel, Keis Trucking is looking for a heavy duty transport mechanic to help them repair a fleet of logging, dump and chip trucks.

Owner Colin Keis says they are a small family-owned company.

“You know everybody you’re working with and there’s a personal level to working here,” he says, “Also there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with the role, so you can take a lot of pride in your work.”

Keis says he’s looking for people with good attitudes and is not averse to hiring a younger person looking to gain experience.

If a career in corrections is of interest, BC Corrections’s adult custody division is aiming to double the number of new officers it typically hires in the coming months.

Alicia Bertrand, a senior strategic analyst with the province-run company, wrote in an email that they are actively hiring for nine out of 10 correctional centers across BC.

For some, working in the prison system may seem daunting, BC Corrections says it is nothing like what you see on TV.

“We use a progressive approach – one that includes interaction with inmates and focuses on people,” writes Bertrand, ” BC Corrections recognizes that everyone has a past and our staff works closely with the men and women we support to help them become a better versions of themselves and change their life.”

They are looking for people with integrity, excellent communication skills and empathy.

For the right fit, they offer great wages, benefits and pension, as well as a flexible shift schedule that allows officers to balance family responsibilities.

In addition, Bertand says they offer paid extensive training, growth and development opportunities and subsidies for continuing education.

Interested applicants will have to apply online but it is highly recommended that they visit the booth to discuss the recruitment process in detail with provincial recruiters.

The career fair is free to attend and takes place Thursday, October 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m at the Hart Community Centre at 4900W Austin Road in Prince George.

