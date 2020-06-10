You’ve Got Talent is based on more than 50 interviews from local employers, community information sessions and a coinciding Cariboo Labour Market study. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City offers new hiring guide: You’ve Got Talent

“Our City is open for business. We have the jobs, affordable housing and an outdoor lifestyle.”

Employers looking for insightful tips on how to tap into the evolving labour market amid the coronavirus pandemic now have a new resource available at their fingertips.

Dubbed ‘You’ve Got Talent,’ the guide has been released by the City of Williams Lake Hiring Initiative.

Based on more than 50 interviews from local employers, community information sessions and a coinciding Cariboo Labour Market study, the resource offers a hard look at how employment practices need to change in order to recruit and retain skilled workers.

Although written for Cariboo employers, the City said the guide is relevant to any business owner in rural B.C.

“As we move through the next phase of COVID-19 and getting people back to work, many families and individuals around the province are facing economic uncertainty,” said Shane Simpson, minister of social development and poverty reduction.

“Like other Interior communities, the local labour force in the City of Williams Lake has been affected by the downturn in the forestry sector and COVID-19. Williams Lake’s You’ve Got Talent Hiring Guide is a great tool for regional employers to explore and develop new hiring strategies, address local labour market challenges and help get our economy back on track.”

READ MORE: Williams Lake mayor, doctors, tourism, chamber to provide updates at June tailgate event

Funded by the Government of Canada and Province of B.C., the guide highlights everything from hiring remote workers to applying for permits for foreign workers and providing the right mix of incentives — a combination of compensation, creative perks and flexible work arrangements — to attract the best candidates.

“Myths around things like work ethic, work schedules and staff environments tend to hinder businesses in recruiting the labour force they need,” said Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb.

“Our City is open for business. We have the jobs, affordable housing and an outdoor lifestyle. But in order to attract the skilled workers we need, we have to start doing things differently. This resource is full of useful tips on how little shifts can make a big difference.”

The Hiring Initiative will host an information session for employers on June 11 call Tailgate Talks. Speakers will highlight the local labour market demand, as well as the available opportunities in education, healthcare, tourism and local business.

The event is limited to 30 registrations, but is also available virtually via Facebook Live or livestream on www.caribooradio.com.

Free copies of You’ve Got Talent are available for download on the City’s website, or can be picked up at Community Futures of the Cariboo Chilcotin, Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Williams Lake office and City Hall.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbucks plans to close up to 200 Canadian locations over two years
Next story
COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Just Posted

Gravelling of Cariboo sideroads underway

Additionally, sweeping and electrical upgrades are slated for highway areas

City offers new hiring guide: You’ve Got Talent

“Our City is open for business. We have the jobs, affordable housing and an outdoor lifestyle.”

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Big Brothers Big Sisters 5K Your Way virtual fundraiser extended until June 15

With participants’ help, BBBS was able to raise over $2,100 to support its proactive programs

OUR HOMETOWN: Maureen Straza advocating for others

Maureen Straza is working to make Williams Lake more accessible

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Most Read