Chamber luncheon to host Mount Polley Mine spokesperson

Welcome to our newest member: LA Fence N’ Gate, Tsilhqot’in National Government and Sylcro Enterprises Inc. (Registered Massage Therapy).

We invite members and guests to attend our next general meeting luncheon Thursday, Feb. 28 from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Signal Point Restaurant. Chamber meetings offer businesses the opportunity to meet and get to network with other businesses and like-minded people.

Our sponsor and speaker this month will be:

Mount Polley Mine — Colleen Hughes.

Did you know that Chamber members have access to numerous special benefits? Pride of involvement through an annual bursary for a graduating son/daughter of a Chamber member, sponsorship for our Chamber’s Annual Business Excellence awards, invitation to our monthly luncheon meetings giving you access to great guest speakers on hot topics, networking opportunities with other member businesses, just to name a few.

Join us for lunch or another event and see for yourself, the Chamber works for you. Call 250-392-5025 with your questions or check out the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce website at www.williamslakechamber.com.

Our Chamber board continues to assist many of our member businesses with concerns in need of help. This is accomplished through letters of support, information gathering and face to face contact to help them resolve their issue(s). On occasion, these concerns are handled through advocacy by the Board Policy Committee. Occasionally a resolution comes from this and is presented to BC Chamber at our annual AGM. BC Chamber acceptance turns the resolution into a policy which is presented to the Government in the form of a road map from BC Business.

The dedication of our board volunteers, driven by a desire to get the best for and out of our community, has resulted in our Chamber being seen as a force in “Chamberland” provincially.

Chamber members are invited to enter into our general meeting monthly draws for a chance to win a complimentary Chamber Chatter in the Tribune.

Please note that all reservations are considered final. No shows who do not cancel by the Wednesday before our meeting may be invoiced for the lunch costs.

RSVP by Tuesday Feb. 26, by calling 250-392-5025 or e-mail to visitors@telus.net to reserve your seat.

January Chamber

Tribune Profile Winner

Congratulations to Lori Macala, Chair of Daybreak Rotary Starfish Pack Program.

Macala says: “we feed 29 elementary students and their families over the school year weekends with a backpack full of food!” The students have shown remarkable improvement in studies, attitude and discipline after having food over the weekend. This endeavor keeps Lori busy and helps children and families in need through the elementary schools.

Macala says: “we are in need of help. We have almost enough funds to get us to the end of this school year but there’s nothing left for the fall, $525 fills a backpack for one student almost every weekend during the school year. Every donation helps.”

Macala adds: “If you can help, you’re asked to drop off a cheque or cash at Sandtronic on 2nd Avenue and add “Starfish” in the memo line on your cheque. Thank you for your support.”

