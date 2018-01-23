Chamber Chatter: Skeena MLA Ellis Ross to address members

Official opposition critic for natural gas and petroleum resources from the Skeena riding will address the chamber this week.

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross will be speaking at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Jan. 25. He is currently the official opposition critic for natural gas and petroleum resources. Terrace Standard photo

Welcome to our newest members as of December 2017: Cogenica Media Inc. and One Therapy Rehabilitation.

We invite members and guests to attend our general meeting luncheon Thursday, Jan. 25, at 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Signal Point Restaurant.

Chamber meetings offer businesses the opportunity to meet and get to network with other businesses and like-minded people.

Our guest speaker this month is MLA Ellis Ross.

Ellis has served as the Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing and has worked in both the private and public sectors, and has business experience in hand logging, beach-combing and construction.

He was elected MLA for Skeena in 2017. We look forward to hearing what he has to say about community development.

Chamber members are invited to enter into our general meeting monthly draw for a chance to win a complimentary Chamber Chatter in the newspaper or radio and other prizes.

Please note that all reservations are considered final and for no shows who do not cancel by the Wednesday before our meeting, you may be invoiced for your lunch costs.

We have had a number of last minute cancellations and the chamber cannot continue to absorb this cost.

Congratulations to all the organizers, volunteers and the community for your help and contributions in making the Rogers Hometown Hockey such a success. What a great way to start the year off.

The Chamber is partnering with the City of Williams Lake, City of Quesnel and the Quesnel Chamber to participate in a number of trade shows starting in February.

This will be a big push to encourage more visitors to our area as well as opportunities to talk about employment opportunities, real estate and investment.

The Chamber has participated in dozens of trade shows years ago and is very excited and enthusiastic to once again help our community and region in this manner.

ICSI (Integrated Community Safety Initiative) has grant applications open for community projects aimed at reducing crime and increasing community safety.

Funding of up to $10,000 per project is available to First Nations and non-First Nations community organizations in Williams Lake and across the Cariboo-Chilcotin. Have a great idea? Please apply! http://www.tinyurl.com/ICSIapplication. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Lisa Mueller at 250-631-3396.

We are planning a couple of events for Chamber Week Feb. 19-23, 2018 being organized by chairperson Vanessa Riplinger.

If you would like to partner with us to hold an event, please contact our office at 250-392-5025 or email to visitors@telus.net.

The Likely Lodge located in Likely has been in existence for decades — a must see highlight for anyone visiting the community and area.

Randy and Claudine first moved to the Williams Lake area in the summer of 1992.

After six years, they relocated to Ontario working for the Sally Ann (Salvation Army); and came back to the Puddle in 2008.

Six years later they bought the Likely Lodge and have been renovating the building since. Likely Lodge is unique in its décor and character depositing its visitors back in time to the gold rush days of B.C.

The restaurant serves food prepared from wholesome ingredients and even the bread is home made.

Customers state that the lodge serves the best soup and burger with fries in the Cariboo.

The lodge has 15 hotel rooms each with decor of days long gone.

Their pies are amazing as well as many other treats.