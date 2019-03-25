Mark Doratti is the executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

CHAMBER CHATTER: Enbridge representative to speak at this week’s Chamber lunch

Our sponsor and speaker this month will be: Enbridge – Rikki Beaudet

Welcome to our newest member(s): Sugar Cane Development Corp. and the Williams Lake Indian Band.

We invite members and guests to attend our next General Meeting luncheon Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Signal Point Restaurant.

Our sponsor and speaker this month will be: Enbridge – Rikki Beaudet.

Membership ensures that you have access to numerous special benefits: pride of involvement through an annual bursary for a graduating son/daughter of a chamber member, sponsorship for our chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards, invitation to our monthly luncheon meetings giving you access to great guest speakers on hot topics, networking opportunities with other member businesses, just to name a few (www.bcchamber.org/member-benefits).

Join us for lunch or another event and see for yourself, the chamber does work for you.

Call 250-392-5025 with your questions or check out the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce website at www.williamslakechamber.com.

Our chamber board continues to advocate for business on the municipal and provincial stage.

We accomplish through letters of support, information gathering and face to face contact to help resolve their issues. On occasion, these concerns are handled through advocacy by the Board Policy Committee.

Annually our advocacy resolutions are presented at the BC chamber AGM.

Acceptance here changes the resolution into a policy, which then forms a part of the road map from B.C. business to the government.

The dedication of our board volunteers, driven by a desire to get the best for and out of our community, has resulted in our chamber being seen as a force in provincially.

Chamber members are invited to enter into our general meeting monthly draws for a chance to win a complimentary Chamber Chatter in the Tribune.

Please note that all reservations are considered final. No shows, who have not cancelled by the Wednesday before our meeting, may be invoiced for the lunch costs.

RSVP by Tuesday March 26, by calling 250-392-5025 or email to visitors@telus.net to reserve your seat.

March Chamber Tribune Profile Winner

Congratulations to Dragan Jukic, Employment Services Centre (Horton Ventures) for winning the Tribune Profile from our February Meeting.

Horton Ventures Inc. was created in 2006 to provide high quality, professional employment services.

In 2018, Horton Ventures was named on the 2018 list of Best Workplaces in B.C. and on the 2018 list of best workplaces managed by women.

In 2019, Horton Ventures expanded into the communities of Quesnel, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

They continue to deliver WorkBC Employment Services funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia in Ashcroft, Bella Coola, Lytton, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Horton Ventures is an active member of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce and in every business community that has welcomed them.

 

Previous story
Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Just Posted

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: CCCTA looking forward to Northern Sea Wolf setting sail on new route

There is the much-anticipated arrival of BC Ferries’ Northern Sea Wolf ferry

BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake

The burning is part of ongoing fire mitigation efforts

Business training funds still available for businesses impacted by 2017 wildfires

Businesses with less than 50 employees, less than $250,000 net profits eligible to apply for reimbursement of training expenses up to $10,000

ESSO Fun Day aims to introduce girls to hockey

The WLMHA is once again working to bring female hockey to the forefront

CRD Board Highlights: 2019 budget approved

The CCRHD’s operating budget for 2019 is $9.4 million

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Indecent caller handed 18-month conditional sentence

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

Most Read