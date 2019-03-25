CHAMBER CHATTER: Enbridge representative to speak at this week’s Chamber lunch

Our sponsor and speaker this month will be: Enbridge – Rikki Beaudet

Mark Doratti is the executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to our newest member(s): Sugar Cane Development Corp. and the Williams Lake Indian Band.

We invite members and guests to attend our next General Meeting luncheon Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Signal Point Restaurant.

Our sponsor and speaker this month will be: Enbridge – Rikki Beaudet.

Membership ensures that you have access to numerous special benefits: pride of involvement through an annual bursary for a graduating son/daughter of a chamber member, sponsorship for our chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards, invitation to our monthly luncheon meetings giving you access to great guest speakers on hot topics, networking opportunities with other member businesses, just to name a few (www.bcchamber.org/member-benefits).

Join us for lunch or another event and see for yourself, the chamber does work for you.

Call 250-392-5025 with your questions or check out the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce website at www.williamslakechamber.com.

Our chamber board continues to advocate for business on the municipal and provincial stage.

We accomplish through letters of support, information gathering and face to face contact to help resolve their issues. On occasion, these concerns are handled through advocacy by the Board Policy Committee.

Annually our advocacy resolutions are presented at the BC chamber AGM.

Acceptance here changes the resolution into a policy, which then forms a part of the road map from B.C. business to the government.

The dedication of our board volunteers, driven by a desire to get the best for and out of our community, has resulted in our chamber being seen as a force in provincially.

Chamber members are invited to enter into our general meeting monthly draws for a chance to win a complimentary Chamber Chatter in the Tribune.

Please note that all reservations are considered final. No shows, who have not cancelled by the Wednesday before our meeting, may be invoiced for the lunch costs.

RSVP by Tuesday March 26, by calling 250-392-5025 or email to visitors@telus.net to reserve your seat.

March Chamber Tribune Profile Winner

Congratulations to Dragan Jukic, Employment Services Centre (Horton Ventures) for winning the Tribune Profile from our February Meeting.

Horton Ventures Inc. was created in 2006 to provide high quality, professional employment services.

In 2018, Horton Ventures was named on the 2018 list of Best Workplaces in B.C. and on the 2018 list of best workplaces managed by women.

In 2019, Horton Ventures expanded into the communities of Quesnel, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

They continue to deliver WorkBC Employment Services funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia in Ashcroft, Bella Coola, Lytton, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Horton Ventures is an active member of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce and in every business community that has welcomed them.